Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (C) leaves a press conference to announce he has the numbers to again challenge Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for leadership at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (C) speaks during a press conference to announce he has the numbers to again challenge Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for leadership at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SAM MOOY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Minister for Communications Mitch Fifield (L), Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann (C) and Minister for Jobs Michaelia Cash (R) attend a press conference to announce their support for Peter Dutton as prime minister at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The conservative faction of the Liberal Party, part of the ruling Liberal-National coalition of the Australian government, called on Thursday for a new vote for the party leadership and hence of the country.

Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton on Thursday said he asked the prime minister and current leader of the Coalition, Malcolm Turnbull, to "convene a meeting of the Liberal Party" at which he "would challenge for the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party."