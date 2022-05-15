Duesseldorf (Germany), 15/05/2022.- SPD top candidate for the North Rhine-Westphalia state elections Thomas Kutschaty speaks to the media on May 15, 2022, during the regional elections at the state parliament (Landtag) in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The regional elections in Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW), the most populous "Land" (or state) in Germany, have provided a new warning for the ruling Social Democratic Party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which ran up against the local strength of the Christian Democrats and skyrocketing support for the Greens.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party that currently heads the regional coalition with the liberal Free Democrats, obtained 35.2 percent of the votes in the regional election, an increase of 2 points since the 2017 balloting, according to projections made public by ZDF public television an hour after the polls closed on Sunday.