Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of the conservative New Democracy party, hugs his daughter Sofia after the announcement of the first results in the Greek general elections on July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alexandros Vlachos

The conservative New Democracy party is the clear winner in the snap general elections in Greece this Sunday, and according to exit polls, it has topped the ruling Syriza party by as much as 16 percent.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras acknowledged this Sunday his defeat and congratulated the winner, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.