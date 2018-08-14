A man examines a copy of the new Cuban draft constitution at a meeting of Havana healthcare workers to discuss the document, for which a 90-day consultation period began on Aug. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Liliana Darrosa speaks to EFE in an interview at a meeting of Havana healthcare workers to discuss the draft Cuban constitution, for which a 90-day consultation period began on Aug. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Cuba took advantage of what would have been the 92nd birthday of deceased leader Fidel Castro to launch the three-month popular consultation process for the country's new constitution, in which some 10 million Cuban citizens are invited to make proposals regarding the new charter, the framework for which has already been drafted.

With Castro iconography festooning city streets, where his pronouncements and best-known slogans - such as his admonition to "change everything that needs to be changed" - are in evidence on posters, Cuban authorities have begun the consultation period lasting until Nov. 15 at schools, workplaces and in communities all across the island.