A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Presidency shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) as he sits inside a helicopter flying over the area affected by the dam burst near Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Isac Nobrega /HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

For the first time in many years, senior citizen Maria Helena gave in to her love for shopping and filled a cart with dozens of garments from a shop in Sao Paulo, reflecting a new-found confidence in the country's economy under President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, 63, the rightwing former army captain, assumed office Jan. 1 after winning polls last year on the promise of big ticket economic reforms and open market policy.