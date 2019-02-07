The International Contact Group on Venezuela, comprised of more than a dozen European and Latin American nations, agreed on Thursday to send a mission to contact the parties in that country, where it acknowledged that the humanitarian crisis is "worsening."
In a declaration signed by almost all the participating countries, the group said it will continue working to "establish the necessary guarantees for a credible election process in the shortest possible time" and to ensure "the urgent delivery of assistance in accord with the international principles of humanitarian aid."