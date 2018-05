Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate, Giuseppe Conte, in Rome on 27 May 2018. EFE-EPA

Giuseppe Conte, Italy's designated prime minister, failed to form a coalition government on Sunday and resigned as populist political forces confronted President Sergio Mattarella over their selection of a controversial official to be the new economy minister.

Conte and Mattarella had met on Sunday to discuss officials selected by the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and the rightist League to comprise the new government cabinet for Italy, which has been without a government for 84 days.