Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tells the National Assembly during a plenary session on July 21, 2018, that will retain in his government many of the ministers chosen by his predecessor, Raul Castro. EFE-EPA

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will retain in his government many of the ministers chosen by his predecessor, Raul Castro, including those managing key areas like the armed forces, the interior, foreign affairs and tourism. He has, however, changed the minister of the economy, a vital position given the financial difficulties the island is going through.

Diaz-Canel announced Saturday before the National Assembly the composition of his Cabinet, since when he was named president last April he announced that he would keep all of Castro's ministers until the first of the two plenary sessions held annually by the legislature.