Several people protest in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 30, 2019, against legislation that bans abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy. EPA-EFE

Just 21 kilometers (13 miles) and the waters of the Mississippi River are all that separate easy access to abortion in Illinois and a process filled with restrictions in Missouri, two states at the center of a battle that stirs passionate emotion and debate in the United States.

It takes just 20 minutes to travel from the only abortion clinic in all of Missouri, a facility that was close to losing its license this week, and one of the more than 40 that provide that service in the neighboring state.