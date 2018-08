Two men take video of water being released out from two tubes at the Tianpu Reservoir, as China starts supplying drinking water, in Kinmen, Taiwan, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVIC CHANG

Water spurts out from two tubes at the Tianpu Reservoir, as China starts supplying drinking water, in Kinmen, Taiwan, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVIC CHANG

A man pastes on cut-outs of the Chinese words 'Cross-Strait Water Supply Ceremony' to celebrate China's suppling drinking water to Taiwan's Kinmen Island in Kinmen, Taiwan, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVIC CHANG

Water spurted out from two slim pipes at the Tianpu Reservoir, as China Sunday started supplying drinking water to the Taiwan-controlled island of Kinmen, off China's southeastern coast on Sunday morning.

Workers were seen pasting cut-outs of the phrase "Cross-Strait Water Supply Ceremony" in Chinese, on giant red balloons to celebrate the event, reported an efe-epa journalist on the ground.