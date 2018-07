Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok is sworn-in prior to testifying before a House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on 'Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election' in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, United States, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok (C) prepares to testify before a House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on 'Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election' in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, United States, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok testifies before a House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on 'Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election' in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, United States, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Controversial FBI agent Peter Strzok said here Thursday that he had damaging information on Donald Trump during the 2016 US presidential election that may have derailed his campaign.

"This information had the potential to derail and quite possibly defeat Mr. Trump, but the thought of expressing that, or exposing that information never crossed my mind," Strzok told lawmakers during a congressional hearing.