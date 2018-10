Imee Marcos (C), daughter of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos, with her son Borgie (2-L), enter the Commission on Elections office in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Controversial former Philippine first lady to run for governor

Imelda Marcos, widow of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, will be running for the post of governor of Ilocos del Norte - a post currently held by her daughter - ahead of the 2019 general elections in the country.

Imelda's grandson Matthew Marcos will also be contesting the elections for the post of vice governor.