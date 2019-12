Polish author Olga Tokarczuk (L) and Austrian author Peter Handke, 2018 and 2019 literature laureates respectively, attend the Nobel Prize award ceremony at Stockholm Concert Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Henrik Montgomery / POOL SWEDEN OUT

A lone demontrator protests against the literature award to Austrian author Peter Handke in front of the Stockholm Concert Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Karin Wesslen SWEDEN OUT

Austrian author Peter Handke (L) receives the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature from King Carl XVI Gustaf (R) of Sweden during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at Stockholm Concert Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Jonas Ekstromer / POOL SWEDEN OUT

The Nobel prize ceremony on Tuesday was boycotted by several countries and was the scene of protests over controversial literature winner Peter Handke.

The Austrian writer has been accused of defending those responsible for war crimes in Bosnia and the announcement that he had received the accolade sparked a backlash among the families of victims, politicians and intellectuals.