A supporter of Chinese lesbian university student Qiu Bai and the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community waves rainbow flags outside the Higher People's Court of Beijing Municipality in Beijing, China, 10 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese lesbian live presenters and staff of LesPark hold up rainbow color flags during the finale of the LesPark Award ceremony for their top live broadcasters in Beijing, China, 08 April 2017. LesPark is a popular lesbian dating and live streaming video app in China with more than five million users around the world and 80,000 live broadcasters. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A woman uses her smartphone in front of a billboard advertising artworks depicting the late Chairman Mao Tset'ung at the 798 Art Zone in Beijing, China 7 August 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

An alleged assault on two women by security guards at an art center in the Chinese capital for wearing the rainbow insignia on their clothes, triggered a social media storm in a country where the LGBT group still suffers constant discrimination.

Official daily Global Times reported the story Monday after a video was uploaded online in which the women appear to be beaten up and pushed to the floor by men wearing security uniforms.