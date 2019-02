People are seen holding placards as Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, 27 February 2019. Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell was found guilty on five charges of child sexual assault after an unanimous verdict on 11 December 2018, the results of which were under a suppression order until being lifted on 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, the former head of the Vatican's Finance Department, faces an arrest warrant awaiting sentencing on Wednesday after earlier being convicted on five counts of child sexual abuse, perpetrated more than two decades ago.

Judge Peter Kidd previously announced his intention to revoke Pell's bail, which was confirmed by judicial sources consulted by EFE on Tuesday.