File image shows former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski arriving to the court in Skopje on Oct 5, 2018. According to reports, the Macedonian police has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Nikola Gruevski after he failed to report to jail to serve a prison sentence of two years for misusing the official position. EFE- EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

File image shows Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski taking a tour of the newly renovated Prison Sutka, in Skopje, Macedonia, Aug 26 2009. According to reports, Macedonian police has issued an arrest warrant for former PM Nikola Gruevski after he failed to report to jail to serve a two-year prison sentence for misusing the official position. The Skopje Court of Appeal in Oct confirmed a two-year prison term for the ex- PM, for abuse in the procurement of the bulletproof Mercedes of 600,000 euros. EFE- EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The former prime minister of Macedonia has fled the country to avoid imprisonment and sought refuge in the Hungarian capital Budapest, according to the self-exiled politician's Facebook Tuesday.

Macedonian police issued an arrest warrant for against Nikola Gruevski late Monday after he failed to appear to serve a prison sentence.