A man convicted in a trial involving the 'Ndrangheta, a criminal organization operating in Italy's south-western region of Calabria, on Monday took several hostages at a post office near the city of Reggio Emilia in northern Italy.

Francesco Amato – one of 125 mafiosos convicted last Wednesday in the "Aemilia" maxi-trial over the infiltration of members of the Calabrese mafia in northern regions of Italy – was reportedly holed up inside a post office in Pieve Modolena, a suburb of Reggio Emilia, with five hostages.