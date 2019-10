Maria Butina (L) and her father Valery (R) speak with journalists after her arrival at Sheremetievo Airport in Moscow, Russia, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina has arrived in Moscow Saturday following her deportation from the United States, where she served most of an 18-month prison sentence.

The 30-year-old was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of espionage and later pleaded guilty to conspiring against the United States. EFE-EPA