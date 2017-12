Watch towers at the wall of the newest part of Plotzensee prison in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

A blue jacket lies in front of the wall of Plotzensee prison in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

A technician fixes a metal plate behind a hole to close the wall of Plotzensee prison in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 28,r 2017. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Police in Berlin on Thursday launched a search operation for four convicts who escaped from a local prison through a hole in the wall, as seen in images by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

According to city authorities, the four on the lam had been behaving normally that morning at a Plotzensee prison workshop but escaped shortly after through a 30 by 120 centimeter (1x4 foot) hole made in the ventilation system.