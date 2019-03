An undated handout picture made available May 30, 2012 shows dancers performing in the Te Maeva Nui Festival in Rarotonga, Cook Islands in the South Pacific. EFE-EPA/File/AAP/Kieran Scott Photography NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Australia and New Zealand out

An undated handout image obtained Oct. 3, 2013 of people participating in stand-up paddleboard yoga in Rarotonga in the Cook Islands. EPA-EFE/File/AAP/Sean Carroll) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Australia and New Zealand out

The Cook Islands in the South Pacific is mulling to change its colonial-era name with a new one that reflects its indigenous Polynesian identity, government officials said Tuesday.

"I am quite happy to look at a traditional name for our country which more reflects the true Polynesian nature of our island nation," said Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister, Mark Brown, according to Radio New Zealand.