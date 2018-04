Photograph showing riot police clashing against students during a demonstration against the reforms to Nicaragua's Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Photograph showing protesters at a demonstration against the reforms to Nicaragua's Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eddy Lopez

Photograph showing riot police throwing tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against the reforms to Nicaragua's Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Photograph showing protesters during a demonstration against the reforms to Nicaragua's Social Security Institute (INSS) in Leon, Nicaragua, Apr. 20, 2018.EPA-EFE/Eddy Lopez

Cop hurt by homemade bomb during protests in Nicaragua

A policewoman was injured Friday by a homemade bomb thrown by university students protesting changes to Nicaragua's pension system, authorities said.

The officer was holding a shield when she was hit by the explosive amid a hail of rocks thrown by students barricaded inside the country's National University of Engineering.