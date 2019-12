UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres poses for the photographer during an interview granted in the framework of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, 11 December 2019. EPA/ZIPI

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during a plenary session on the second day of high level segment talks in the framework of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, 11 December 2019. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

Chilean Environment Minister, Carolina Schmidt delivers a speech during the opening of high level segment of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, 10 December 2019. EPA/J. J. GUILLEN

People attend a protest supporting the Amazon during the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference at IFEMA Convention and Exhibition Center in Madrid, Spain, 11 December 2019. EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

The international community has vowed to renew efforts to tackle the climate crisis and achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the United Nations climate summit in Madrid.

Cop25 president Carolina Schmidt presented a renewed climate ambition alliance at the meeting in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.