British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to ask the world to agree on more ambitious measures to combat climate change and said COP26 must be a "turning point for humanity."

Johnson said it is time for humanity to "grow up" and take responsibility for the destruction it is inflicting on the planet.