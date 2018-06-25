The Danish minister of migration on Monday contacted the Italian interior minister demanding Rome accepts over100 migrants rescued, some days ago, by Danish-registered container ship, "Alexander Maersk."
Denmark's minister of migration, Inger Støjberg, told Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, she was confident the Italian government would keep matters under control, and these migrants would not have to wait any longer on board the (Danish container) ship". The minister added: "those migrants were on their way to Italy, that is why we assume it is up to Italy to accept them."