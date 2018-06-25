Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks to media as he arrives at the informal meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2018. EC President Jean-Claude Juncker hosts the gathering ahead of a full summit of all EU-28 leaders to overhaul the EU asylum system on June 28.EPA- EPA (FILE)/JULIEN WARNAND

Container ship 'Alexander Maersk' with over 100 migrants at anchor three miles off the port of Pozzallo, Italy, June 24, 2018. The container ship of Danish company Maersk Line rescued a total of 113 migrants on June 23. Port Authorities of Pozzallo, are waiting for a go-ahead from the Ministry of the Interior which has not yet arrived. A pregnant woman and an eight-year-old girl dehydrated and with gastroenteritis were evacuated from the ship on June 23. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ Santino Galazzo

The Danish minister of migration on Monday contacted the Italian interior minister demanding Rome accepts over100 migrants rescued, some days ago, by Danish-registered container ship, "Alexander Maersk."

Denmark's minister of migration, Inger Støjberg, told Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, she was confident the Italian government would keep matters under control, and these migrants would not have to wait any longer on board the (Danish container) ship". The minister added: "those migrants were on their way to Italy, that is why we assume it is up to Italy to accept them."