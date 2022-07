Chief Inspector Soeren Thomassen gives a status on the investigation of the shooting in the Field's shopping mall, which took place on Sunday, during a press conference at the Police Station in Copenhagen, Denmark, 04 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Martin Sylvest DENMARK OUT

Field's shopping center is closed for at least a week, as police are still investigating the crime scene the day after Sunday's shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 04 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT

Flowers lay outside the cordoned-off crime scene at Field's shopping center, a day after a shooting that left at least three people dead, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 04 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN DENMARK OUT

Danish police said Monday that the suspect in a weekend shooting at a Copenhagen mall in which three people were killed is "known among psychiatric services" and that the attack was not an act of terror.

"Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," the Danish capital's police chief Søren Thomassen said in a press conference Monday morning.