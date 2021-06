The Christ of the Pacific statue is inaugurated in Lima on 29 June 2011. EFE/Raul Garcia/File

Ten years ago Tuesday on a hilltop just south of this capital, then-President Alan Garcia inaugurated an acrylic replica of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue donated by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, but instead of nurturing souls, the colossus has become an enduring symbol of the corruption of Peru's political class.