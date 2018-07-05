Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, part of the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia, Nov 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Great Barrier Reef off northeast Australia, the world's largest coral reef system, could suffer a coral bleaching event every two years by 2034 under the current level of greenhouse gas pollution, according to a study published Thursday by an Australian non-profit organization.

"Limiting temperature rise above pre-industrial levels to no more than 1.5°C is critical for the survival of reefs worldwide," said the report called "Lethal Consequences: Climate Impacts on the Great Barrier Reef", published by the Climate Council.