An undated handout picture made available by Australia's James Cook University on Jan 31, 2016 shows marine life in the Great Barrier Reef, in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Picture made available on Jun 24, 2016 shows a foreign tourist snorkeling in warm sea waters, near a large bleached coral exposed in low tide, in the Gulf of Thailand, off the eastern seaboard island of Koh Samet, about 200km from Bangkok, in Rayong province, Thailand, Jun 22, 2016.EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Coral reefs need about a decade to recover from the impact of the bleaching phenomena caused by rising ocean temperatures, a scientific study reported on Wednesday.

"We found that the time needed for coral reefs to recover from bleaching is at least 9-12 years - if there is no new disturbance in the meantime, such as a cyclone or re-bleaching," said Eric Wolanski, a professor at Australia's James Cook University, in a statement.