British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (C) makes a statement to the press after a meeting with Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, at the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 27 September 2018. The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, following a referendum that led to 'Brexit'. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The leader of the United Kingdom's opposition Labour Party met here Thursday with the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator a day after the British politician called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to step aside if she is not able to reach a deal with Brussels.

Jeremy Corbyn said after meeting with Michel Barnier that the latter had not stated whether the left-wing Labour Party's proposals on British withdrawal from the EU were acceptable to the other 27 members of the bloc.