The United States on Wednesday marked one year since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in its territory, a 12-month period in which the country led the world in both confirmed cases and deaths attributed to Covid-19.

That grim anniversary coincided with the swearing-in of newly inaugurated President Joe Biden, who has vowed to halt the advance of the pandemic.