Teddy bears are placed to encourage social distancing at Rustique cafe in New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian Health worker takes swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing in New Delhi, India, 26 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

India surpassed the six million confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, while the death toll crossed the 95,000 mark.

The south Asian country has recorded a total of 6,074,703 cases of Covid-19, including 82,170 new infections and 1,039 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health. EFE-EPA