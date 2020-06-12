A 10 June 2020 photo of people wearing face masks and protecting themselves from the sun with umbrellas while waiting in line at a grocery store in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A large crowd of people wear face masks on 10 June 2020 while waiting in line outside a shopping center to buy groceries in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Raquel Rosabal, an 89-year-old Cuban widow with a 245-peso ($10) monthly pension, lives alone in an old house with a shared patio in the Santiago de las Vegas municipal district south of this capital and relies on the help of friends and neighbors for her daily sustenance.

Her financial situation has worsened due to the recent further deterioration of Cuba's economy, which already was suffering from chronic structural deficiencies, a reduction in aid from its crisis-hit ally Venezuela and a stiffening of the United States' decades-old embargo on the Communist-ruled island and now is being hard hit by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.