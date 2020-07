An undated photo provided by the DigDeep organization that shows Darlene Arviso climbing to the top of a water supply truck at the St. Bonaventure Indian Mission in New Mexico, United States. EPA-EFE/DigDeep

A November 2018 photo provided by the DigDeep organization that shows a Navajo indigenous woman carrying a container of water near Navajo Mountain, Arizona, United States. EPA-EFE/DigDeep

A May 2020 photo provided by the DigDeep organization that shows law enforcement officers assisting with a water-distribution operation in Navajo Nation, Arizona, United States. EPA-EFE/DigDeep

The Navajos against the coronavirus

Shandiin delivers food every day to the local population, while Emma distributes vital supplies of bottled water and Michael buries those who have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Covid-19 poses a formidable health and economic challenge to inhabitants of the vast Navajo Nation, a Native American territory in the southwestern United States where that disease - which the tribe refers to as "the big cough" - shows no signs of abating.