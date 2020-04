A view of raw materials that are to be used as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in a warehouse in Alameda, California, USA, 10 April 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Parker Thomas of Alameda lays out material that is to be used as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) masks in a warehouse in Alameda, California, USA, 10 April 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Father Brian Mahoney (R) talks with Father Corey Bassett-Tirrell (L) as they prepare to deliver Good Friday Services for their video audience at a near-empty St Mary's Church, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, USA, 10 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Heather Hannaway (L), Father Corey Bassett-Tirrell (C) and Tina Sousa (R) read 'Jesus' Trial before Pilate,' for their video audience during Good Friday Services at an empty St Mary's Church, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, USA, 10 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Heather Hannaway (L), Father Corey Bassett-Tirrell (C) and Tina Sousa (R) read 'Jesus' Trial before Pilate,' for their video audience during Good Friday Services at a near-empty St Mary's Church, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, USA, 10 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

A view of a stained glass window illustrating the 13th Station of the Cross, 'Jesus is taken down from the Cross,' during Good Friday Services at St Mary's Church, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, USA, 10 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

The United States has become the first country in the world to register more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, sparking fears that it may soon overtake Italy in the unpleasant spot as the nation with the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people lost their lives to the virus in the US in the 24 hours from Thursday night. The US recorded 1,878, 1,936 and 1,879 deaths over the previous three days. EFE-EPA