Infectious disease specialist Ivan França, 48, receives a second dose of CoronaVac as part of a trial of that Covid-19 vaccine on 14 August 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Intensive-care physician Marco Antonio Elías Pereira prays before beginning his shift at the intensive-care unit of Sao Paulo's Emilio Ribas Infectious Disease Institute on 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The stress of six months of fighting Covid-19 has taken an emotional and physical toll on Brazil's health-care professionals, nearly 260,000 of whom have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and at least 226 of whom have died.

"We're in a phase in which we're really tired, physically and emotionally spent, like most of the population," Graziela Domingues, a physiotherapist at Sao Paulo's Emilio Ribas Infectious Disease Institute, told Efe.