White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L) looks on as Dr. Ashish Jha, the Covid-19 response coordinator, speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington on 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Ting Shen/POOL

Wilkes-barre (United States), 21/07/2022.- Crews pack up at Wilkes University where an event with US President Joe Biden was scheduled, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 July 2022. The event was canceled after US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

"It's gonna be OK," United States President Joe Biden said Thursday in a video posted a few hours after the White House announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I guess you heard, this morning I tested positive for Covid. But I've been double vaccinated, double boosted. Symptoms are mild and I really appreciate your inquires and concerns. But I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done," he says in the 20-second clip.