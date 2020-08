Ivonne Lopez (right) sells household products on 14 August 2020 in the La Alqueria neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia. Colombia's government allowed non-essential businesses to open their doors two months ago. EPA-EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Domestic worker Joseane Santos poses on 24 August 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Santos commutes more than two hours every weekday via public transport to clean homes in the Brazilian metropolis of Sao Paulo. Like tens of millions of other informal workers across Latin America, the health emergency that began six months ago forced her to choose between losing her income or facing the imminent threat of infection with the novel coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A man sells coffee on 14 August 2020 in a commercial district of Bogota, Colombia. The Colombian government allowed non-essential businesses to open their doors two months ago. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Joseane Santos, a domestic worker, commutes more than two hours every weekday via public transport to clean homes in the Brazilian metropolis of Sao Paulo.

Like tens of millions of other informal workers across Latin America, the health emergency that began six months ago forced her to choose between losing her income or facing the imminent threat of infection with the novel coronavirus.