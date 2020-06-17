A tailor prepares gowns for young Mexico City girls' "quinceañeras" - or coming-out balls - on June 14, 2020, although those celebrations have had to be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Alyson Joselyne on June 15, 2020, models the gown she had made for her "quinceañera" - her coming-out party on her 15th birthday - a Mexico City celebration that had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Alyson Joselyne turned 15 in April, that "most important" age for Mexican girls and when they hold their traditional "quinceañera" coming-out parties, but the coronavirus spoiled the celebration and those of many other 15-year-olds who have had to cancel the events that mark their debut in Mexican society.

The long pink dress with embroidery consisting of flowers and sparkles that Alyson was going to wear to her ball on April 4 is being kept in the closet in the hope that a new celebration date can be set, although it has already been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 crisis, which has resulted in 17,500 deaths in Mexico and more than 150,000 confirmed cases.