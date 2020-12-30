Health care workers were at the head of the line Tuesday as Argentina began Covid-19 vaccination using Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, amid concerns about a second wave of infections in the South American country that has already lost nearly 43,000 lives to Covid-19.

"It is a beautiful day for Argentines, the start of a new stage in which we must continue keeping everyone together, as we are now beginning this vaccination nationwide," Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said from Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, where he and Health Access Secretary Carla Vizzotti witnessed the first inoculations a little before 9:00 am.