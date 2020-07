A coffin with a deceased by coronavirus placed in the middle of the street as a protest for not being able to bury or incinerate it, this Saturday in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 04 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Employees of a mortuary remove the body of a man that apparently died with symptoms of COVID-19, and remained abandoned on the street for several hours, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 05 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

A person holds a sign that reads 'URGENT! REMOVE THE CORPSE' near the body of a man that apparently died with symptoms of COVID-19, and remained abandoned on the street for several hours, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 05 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

View of the body of a man that apparently died with symptoms of COVID-19, and remained abandoned on the street for several hours, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 05 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

The corpse of a man who apparently died with symptoms of COVID-19 lay in a street of the Bolivian city of Cochabamba for almost 24 hours, revealing Sunday the effects of the funeral system collapse and a precarious social situation as protests continued.

From Saturday afternoon, the lifeless body of the middle-aged man remained on a street in this city of just over 600,000 inhabitants, one of the largest in Bolivia. EFE-EPA