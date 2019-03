Mufti Zeeyad Ravat leads the evening prayers in front of a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Road in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A member of the public lights a candle at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Road in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Police said Friday that inquiries have found that correct procedure was followed before issuing the Christchurch mosque shootings suspect with a firearms license.

Questions have been raised about how murder-accused Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, acquired his A-category license and guns.