A ranch in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz equipped with its own bullring and private zoo shows the type of life led by former governor Javier Duarte's entourage.

La Cartuja ranch, officially owned by Miguel Bermudez, brother of Arturo Bermudez, the secretary of public security during Duarte's 2010-2016 term, was seized by the Attorney General's Office of Veracruz, which is investigating if the buildings were constructed with public money.