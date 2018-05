Former PetroSaudi executive Xavier Andre Justo (2-R) is seen as Former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak is summoned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (C) reacts while leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (L) reacts while leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's former prime minister on Thursday testified before the country's anti-corruption commission for the second time this week over his role as the head of a state investment fund.

Earlier in the week, as part of an investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scam, the authorities had raided various homes registered in the name of Rosman Mansor, former PM Najib Razak's wife, and retrieved hundreds of thousands of dollars in valuables.