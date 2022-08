The candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Soraya Thronicke, participates today in a debate at the Bandeirantes television headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil 28 August 2022. EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Corruption accusations and social assistance programs for the poor took up center stage in the first debate Sunday between the candidates for the Oct. 2 presidential elections in Brazil.

The televised debate took place between the six main candidates, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who are leading the polls and featured in the most tense clashes of the night.