Former South African President Jacob Zuma (C) arrives in court during his ongoing corruption case held at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, South Africa, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCO LONGARI

The corruption trial of South Africa's former president on Friday was adjourned for a second time until next month after a brief court hearing.

Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign from office dogged by corruption scandals in February, stands accused of one count of illicit association, two counts of corruption, one of money laundering and 12 for fraud as Zuma allegedly accepted bribes from the French arms company Thales.