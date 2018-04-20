Photo provided by Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's campaign team, showing the candidate speak during a campaign event in Guamuchil, Mexico, April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Prensa Morena

Jose Antonio Meade, Mexican presidential candidate of the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), speaks during a campaign event in Acapulco, Mexico, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Guzman

Corruption and violence have overshadowed Mexico's moderate economic growth, becoming the key issues discussed by the country's presidential candidates, who will have their first televised debate here Sunday, ahead of the July 1 election.

Left-leaning Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is the clear front-runner, has focused his proposals on tackling corruption, while Jose Antonio Meade, the candidate of the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), has remained in a distant third place in the polls, unable to take advantage of the current administration's moderately positive economic results.