Voters wait in line at a polling place in Panama City, Panama, during the general elections held on May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Members of polling stations begin counting votes, in Panama City, Panama, May 5, 2019. Panamanians go to the polls to choose their new authorities in the sixth elections since in 1989 democracy was restored in the country. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Supporters of presidential candidate Laurentino Cortizo celebrate after hearing the results of the elections in Panama City, Panama, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Presidential candidate Laurentino Cortizo (R) celebrates with his wife Yasmin de Cortizo (L) after hearing the results of the elections in Panama City, Panama, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Opposition candidate Laurentino Cortizo of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) won the presidential elections in Panama on Sunday with 33 percent after over 92 percent of the votes had been counted, the Electoral Tribunal announced.

Cortizo won by a narrow margin against Democratic Change (CD) candidate Romulo Roux, who obtained 31 percent of the votes amid the CD's claims of irregularities.