Colombian President Ivan Duque (L), Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (2L), Spain's King Felipe VI (c), Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (2R) and Dominican President Danilo Medina (R) applaud during the inauguration of Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo at the Atlapa Convention Center, in Panama City, Panama, 01 July 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

Social democrat Laurentino Cortizo took the oath of office as Panama's president for a five-year term on Monday in a ceremony attended by Ibero-American dignitaries and at which he issued a strong call for unity to combat corruption, poverty and lay the foundations of a new country.

"I swear to God and the homeland to faithfully comply with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Panama," said the 66-year-old Cortizo before receiving the presidential sash from the head of the unicameral National Assembly, his Democratic Revolutionary party colleague, Marcos Castillero.