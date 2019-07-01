Social democrat Laurentino Cortizo took the oath of office as Panama's president for a five-year term on Monday in a ceremony attended by Ibero-American dignitaries and at which he issued a strong call for unity to combat corruption, poverty and lay the foundations of a new country.
"I swear to God and the homeland to faithfully comply with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Panama," said the 66-year-old Cortizo before receiving the presidential sash from the head of the unicameral National Assembly, his Democratic Revolutionary party colleague, Marcos Castillero.