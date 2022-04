Supporters of Costa Rican presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres celebrate as they wait for the runoff elections results in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The former president of Costa Rica and presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres (C) speaks at the end of the second round of presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa Rican President-elect Rodrigo Chaves holds his daughter Isabela as he speaks at the conclusion of the second round of presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Supporters of the president-elect of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, celebrate at the end of the second round of presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The president-elect of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves speaks at the end of the second round of presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa Ricans elected economist Rodrigo Chaves Robles as their 49th president in the runoff election on Sunday following a campaign focused on promises of change and combating corruption.

Chaves, 60, of the center-right Social Democratic Progress Party, obtained 52.9 percent of the votes to defeat former president and candidate of the National Liberation Party (PLN), José María Figueres, who secured 47.1 percent.