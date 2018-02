Presidential candidate of the Citizen Action Party (PAC), Carlos Alvarado (R), accompained by his wife Claudia Dobles (C) and founder of the party and current deputy Otton Solis (L), addresses his supporters in San Jose, Costa Rica, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otárola

A Costa Rican waving flags celebrates after the polling stations closed for the day after the general elections in San Jose, Costa Rica, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Costa Rican presidential candidates Fabricio Alvarado, leader of the National Restoration Party, and Carlos Alvarado of the incumbent Citizen's Action Party, will head to a second run-off vote, according to preliminary results on Sunday.

With 80.6 percent of the ballots counted, Fabricio Alvarado was leading with 24.6 percent, closely followed by Carlos Alvarado at 21.6 percent, although both were far from the 40 percent mark required to secure the presidency after just one round.